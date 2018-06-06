Episode 660: The T-Rex In My Backyard
Stacey Vanek Smith/NPR
We're in the middle of a dinosaur boom. Commercial diggers are combing the hills of the high plains, hoping to find fossils and strike it rich.
But what happens when you put a price tag on a scientific relic that could spark new discoveries about early life on earth? The market has the answer.
Today on the show: science faces off with business, and the T-Rex that started it all.
