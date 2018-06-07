Accessibility links
When Retirement Advice Goes Viral : Planet Money So how much should you have saved for retirement? We wanted to know, so we asked the guy who invented the 401k.
NPR logo When Retirement Advice Goes Viral
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

When Retirement Advice Goes Viral

A few weeks ago, a tweet about retirement advice caused an uproar on Twitter. Here's what it said: "By 35, you should have twice your salary saved, according to retirement experts." People had feelings about this tweet. And with good reason; it quickly became clear that a lot of people feel like that kind of goal is impossible to achieve. So we wanted to know: how much do people at that age actually have saved? And how much should they save? We asked experts — including the inventor of the 401k himself — what they think.

Music: "Once In A Lifetime" by Talking Heads

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained