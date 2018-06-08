Episode 846: Ungerrymandering Florida

Note: This is the second episode in a series on elections and how they can be gamed. The first episode is #845: REDMAP. (You can listen in any order!)

Florida should be a swing state. But for the past 25 years, most of its representatives have been Republicans. That's because Republicans drew electoral maps that favored their own candidates. They gerrymandered.

Planet Money #846: Ungerrymandering Florida #846: Ungerrymandering Florida Listen · 20:54 20:54

Then, in 2010, Florida tried to fix this. Citizens passed ballot initiatives that outlawed partisan gerrymandering.

Today on the show: How politicians tried to sneak gerrymandering back into Florida—in disguise.

Music: "Feel It Rising Hands Up" and "Bringing Tomorrow."

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.