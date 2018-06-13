Dude, Where's My Trade War?

Enlarge this image Jesco Denzel/AP Jesco Denzel/AP

The Indicator from Planet Money Dude, Where's My Trade War? Dude, Where's My Trade War? Listen · 11:03 11:03

One way to think of President Trump's trade policy as a sort of soap opera. There are multiple plotlines, there's high drama, and plot twists abound. And on top of all that, you can walk away for a while, come back, and still know the general thrust of the plot — in this case, the thrust being that President Trump has a penchant for blowing up trade agreements (or at least, saying that he will). Today, we catch you up on the latest dramatic developments and answer a big, looming question: are we in a trade war?

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.