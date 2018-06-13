Episode 847: Inventing Accidents

Enlarge this image Sarah Gonzalez/NPR Sarah Gonzalez/NPR

A few years ago, Don McPherson was wearing a pair of tinted glasses on a frisbee field. Don had designed them to protect the eyes of surgeons. Then his friend borrowed them, and saw something he'd never seen before. The color orange.

Planet Money #847: Inventing Accidents #847: Inventing Accidents Listen · 21:20 21:20

Don's friend was colorblind. And that moment led Don to figure out something that had stumped the medical world for centuries: How to help the colorblind see the rainbow.

Today on the show: Accidental inventions. Also, Planet Money's Kenny Malone discovers fuchsia.

Music: "Get Up On Your Feet" and "Rubberman."

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.