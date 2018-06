Gettin' Giggy With It

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money Gettin' Giggy With It Gettin' Giggy With It Listen · 9:58 9:58

The nation just got an update on the gig economy — a major survey of independent, informal, and temporary work just got updated for the first time in almost 13 years. On today's Indicator, we look at how this kind of alternative work arrangement has changed the economy in the last decade or so... and how it hasn't.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.