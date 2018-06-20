Episode 849: It Takes Two To Make A Trade War Fight

ICYMI, President Trump has started a trade war with China. It's on. He says he wants to stop China from stealing ideas and technology from the United States. As proof, he likes to talk about a huge report put together by the U.S. Trade Representative's office. Which he asked for.

The report includes a list of U.S. trade associations and companies that are upset about all this. So we called up a bunch of them. Just about everyone said they wouldn't talk. But there was one: A Virginia businessman willing to tell us his story.

Today on the show: the strange, complicated, and very personal tale of a dispute over technology. It's a story of suspicion, accusations, and a miraculously healthy sugar substitute.

