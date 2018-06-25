Accessibility links
The Beautiful Indicator : Planet Money Team Indicator takes on the World Cup. We drink, we cheer, we watch the game and, of course, we bring our economic indicators.
Argentina fans gather in the streets of central Moscow on Wednesday ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Enlarge this image
Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS via Getty Images
Everyone's caught up in World Cup fever, and Team Indicator is not immune. Today on the show: Cardiff, Stacey, and the gang sneak out of the office and set up shop in an Irish pub to explore the many ways in which the world's largest sporting event neatly explains the modern economy.

