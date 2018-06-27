Happy Birthday, Smith v. Keynes
The Indicator from Planet Money
Happy Birthday, Smith v. Keynes
Happy Birthday, Smith v. Keynes
JR/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Indicator from Planet Money
Happy Birthday, Smith v. Keynes
Happy Birthday, Smith v. Keynes
Adam Smith and John Maynard Keynes are two of the most famous and foundational economists of all time. They also both have birthdays in June. To celebrate these important birthdays, the Indicator takes a look at whose ideas are more relevant today. Cardiff and Stacey pick sides and duke it out.
Music: "Broncos & Bravados"
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.