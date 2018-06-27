Accessibility links
Happy Birthday, Smith v. Keynes : Planet Money June marks the birthday of two of the most famous economists of all time: Adam Smith and John Maynard Keynes. Whose ideas are most relevant today? Stacey and Cardiff duke it out.
Why can't we all lounge around in an Adirondack chair?
JR/ASSOCIATED PRESS
JR/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Adam Smith and John Maynard Keynes are two of the most famous and foundational economists of all time. They also both have birthdays in June. To celebrate these important birthdays, the Indicator takes a look at whose ideas are more relevant today. Cardiff and Stacey pick sides and duke it out.

