Accessibility links
Star Spangled Indicator : Planet Money Flags: symbol of a country, patriotic rallying cry, and a telling economic indicator. Today on the show, a factory in China that makes American flags, and what it tells us about the modern economy.
NPR logo Star Spangled Indicator
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

Star Spangled Indicator

Star Spangled Indicator
Enlarge this image
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Star Spangled Indicator
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

There's a joke in China, that the first people in the world to know that Donald Trump would win the presidency were the flag makers. The reason? People were ordering a lot more Trump flags than Clinton flags.

Flags can be a symbol of national pride, a patriotic rallying cry, but they can also tell us a lot about free trade and the global economy. Today on the show, we speak with the owner of a Chinese factory that makes American flags.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained