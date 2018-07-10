The Price of A Hyundai in Iran

The Indicator from Planet Money The Price of A Hyundai in Iran The Price of A Hyundai in Iran Listen · 8:58 8:58

To the US Government, imposing harsh economic sanctions on Iran was a necessary deterrent to the country's plans for nuclear development. For Amir, it meant losing years of savings. Now he's wondering whether to stay in his country or leave before the economy gets worse.

