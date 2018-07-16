Japan's Ninja Shortage
The Indicator from Planet Money
Japan's Ninja Shortage
Japan's Ninja Shortage
Sally Herships
The Indicator from Planet Money
Japan's Ninja Shortage
Japan's Ninja Shortage
Iga, a small Japanese city and the birthplace of the ninja, is facing a serious problem — there aren't enough people training to be ninjas, not even for $85k a year. Today on the show, Sally Herships goes to Iga to discuss the city's plan to use ninjas to fight depopulation.
Music: "Master Chi"
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.