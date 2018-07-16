Accessibility links
Japan's Ninja Shortage : Planet Money Japan's population is shrinking. It's harder and harder to find qualified people to fill a lot of jobs. Including ninjas.
Iga, a small Japanese city and the birthplace of the ninja, is facing a serious problem — there aren't enough people training to be ninjas, not even for $85k a year. Today on the show, Sally Herships goes to Iga to discuss the city's plan to use ninjas to fight depopulation.

Music: "Master Chi"

