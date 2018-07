Saving Women

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money Saving Women Saving Women Listen · 9:09 9:09

Sallie Krawcheck spent her career on Wall Street and she says the gender investment gap is a problem we need to solve and a problem we can solve.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.