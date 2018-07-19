Accessibility links
Three Indicators To Keep A (Side)eye On : Planet Money Three worrying indicators to keep an eye on — less complicated than the yield curve, but something you can talk about at the water cooler.
NPR logo Three Indicators To Keep A (Side)eye On
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

Three Indicators To Keep A (Side)eye On

The U.S. economy is doing pretty well. Jobs continue opening, unemployment is low, and growth appears robust.

But that's no reason to be complacent. Today on the show, Stacey and Cardiff present three indicators that make them feel a bit queasy.

None of these indicators guarantees that an economic slowdown is on the way, but they could be doing a little better — and all of them will make you sound smarter around the water cooler.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.


Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained