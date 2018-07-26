When Oracles Err

Accessibility links
Warren Buffett speaks onstage during Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, in October 2015.
Paul Morigi/Stringer/Getty Images
Mark Twain was a literary giant — but a horrible investor. John Maynard Keynes was one of history's greatest economists, but his genius for economics was less helpful to his own investment choices than his mental flexibility. Warren Buffett's investment track record is almost without equal, but he once made a $6 billion mistake.


On today's show, we speak with Michael Batnick, author of Big Mistakes: The Best Investors and Their Worst Investments, about the mistakes made by these famous investors and the lessons we should all learn from those mistakes.

