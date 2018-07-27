GDP, OMG!
The Indicator from Planet Money
GDP, OMG!
Listen
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
GDP, OMG!
Listen
The gross domestic product is a measure of all the goods and services an economy produces. For the second quarter of this year, the U.S. economy grew at a stellar rate of 4.1%. Today on the show, we take a deep dive into everybody's favorite economic indicator: How is it measured? Why is it so high? Will it continue?
Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.