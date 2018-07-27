Episode 856: Yes In My Backyard

Enlarge this image Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It's hard to build new housing in cities like San Francisco. There's restrictive zoning that keeps developers from building too high. Plus, neighborhood councils get to object to specific projects they don't like.

Planet Money #856: Yes In My Backyard #856: Yes In My Backyard Listen · 19:41 19:41

These restrictions are a big part of why rents have gotten... too high. So a group of renters is pushing for a simple solution: Let developers build.

Only problem is, almost everybody hates it. In working class neighborhoods, people worry new development means gentrification. In richer areas, homeowners don't want high-rises blocking their million-dollar views.

Today on the show, we talk to the woman trying to solve the housing crisis by making construction cool.

Music: "Disco Forever" and "Blues Rock Attitude."

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.