Putin Vs. Russia's Economy

The Indicator from Planet Money Putin Vs. Russia's Economy Listen · 8:07

No question, Russia is a formidable force in the global political arena. But its economy is smaller than the economy of Texas. Russia's economy was growing like crazy between 1999 and 2008. But it's about the same size now as it was at the end of the Great Recession. Today on the show, we look at what's been holding back Russia's economy.

