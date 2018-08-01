What A Tariff Looks Like

Enlarge this image Constanza Gallardo Constanza Gallardo

The Indicator from Planet Money What A Tariff Looks Like What A Tariff Looks Like 10:05

Tariffs have been dominating the economic news this summer. President Donald Trump has announced new import taxes on goods coming from China, Europe, Mexico and Canada. But what happens then? Today on the show, Stacey and Cardiff go into the belly of the beast: in Newark, New Jersey.

