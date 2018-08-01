Accessibility links
What A Tariff Looks Like : Planet Money What happens when a new tariff gets put in place? To really see the action, you have to go to Newark, New Jersey.
What A Tariff Looks Like

Constanza Gallardo
Tariffs have been dominating the economic news this summer. President Donald Trump has announced new import taxes on goods coming from China, Europe, Mexico and Canada. But what happens then? Today on the show, Stacey and Cardiff go into the belly of the beast: in Newark, New Jersey.

