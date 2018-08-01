What A Tariff Looks Like
The Indicator from Planet Money
Constanza Gallardo
Tariffs have been dominating the economic news this summer. President Donald Trump has announced new import taxes on goods coming from China, Europe, Mexico and Canada. But what happens then? Today on the show, Stacey and Cardiff go into the belly of the beast: in Newark, New Jersey.
