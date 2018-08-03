Beating The Clock On Jobs (Summer) Friday

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money Beating The Clock On Jobs (Summer) Friday Listen Listen · 7:27 7:27

Five labor market indicators, one minute each. They are:

1) This year, the average number of jobs added to the economy each month has been 215,000, an increase on last year's average of 182,000.

Enlarge this image U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

2) The share of adults between the ages of 25 and 54 with a job is now 79.5 percent.

Enlarge this image U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

3) The manufacturing sector has added 327,000 jobs in the past year, which represents a faster pace of job creation than the overall economy — a reversal of the trend from a few years ago.

Enlarge this image U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

4) The unemployment rate for high school graduates with no college experience has fallen to 4%.

Enlarge this image U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

5) The number of part-time workers who would rather be working full-time has been falling, and they now account for only 2.8 percent of the labor force.

Enlarge this image U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.