Tariffs, Now With Extra Cheese : Planet Money The U.S. has been renegotiating trade deals and putting tariffs on different goods. Meanwhile, other countries are re-negotiating their trade agreements and some deals are leaving U.S. producers out.
GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images
The Trump Administration has been throwing out old trade agreements and putting new tariffs in place. But at the same time, other countries have been re-negotiating their agreements, too, going around the US to hammer out free trade deals. The European Union has been particularly successful, pushing a trade agenda that the US has been resisting for decades. And there's one corner of the economy where things have been particularly explosive: cheese.

