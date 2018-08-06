Tariffs, Now With Extra Cheese

Tariffs, Now With Extra Cheese

The Trump Administration has been throwing out old trade agreements and putting new tariffs in place. But at the same time, other countries have been re-negotiating their agreements, too, going around the US to hammer out free trade deals. The European Union has been particularly successful, pushing a trade agenda that the US has been resisting for decades. And there's one corner of the economy where things have been particularly explosive: cheese.

