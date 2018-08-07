Accessibility links
Sanctions, Iran, And The Battle Over SWIFT : Planet Money Today on the Indicator: How a small Belgian company wields enormous influence in global finance and diplomacy.
Sanctions, Iran, And The Battle Over SWIFT
The Indicator

Sanctions, Iran, And The Battle Over SWIFT

Darius Rafieyan

SWIFT, or the Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a money transfer system for banks. It's a little company, based in Belgium, but for years it has wielded outsize influence on global finance. Now SWIFT's influence has extended to international diplomacy, and the little Belgian firm has landed smack dab in the middle of a bitter trans-atlantic dispute that could affect the way America conducts foreign policy.

