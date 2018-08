Trickle-Down Economics: Pricing H2O

The Indicator from Planet Money Trickle-down Economics: Pricing H2O

When demand for a commodity is high and supply is low, providers usually just raise the price. That pushes demand down. But when that commodity is water - an essential for human life - those pricing rules don't apply. Or do they?

