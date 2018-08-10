Episode 859: You Asked For Even More

Every morning, we open our inboxes and find... your questions. Dozens of questions. Like, where does the money from a tariff go? What would happen to the economy if literally no one was unemployed? And why do RV dealerships have so many RV's?

Planet Money #859: You Asked For Even More

Today on the show, we dig through all those questions and answer some our favorites. We do the math to figure out the cost of having life vests on airplanes, and try to determine whether they are worth it. We learn about a uncommon way of paying for an apartment in South Korea.

For you, dear listeners, we even touch a tariff.

Music: "Future Satisfaction," "Cowboy Casanovas," "Simple And Pure," "Butterfly Boots," "Still About U" and "French Quarter Boogaloo."

