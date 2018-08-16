We Buy A Cryptokitty!

The Indicator from Planet Money We Buy A Cryptokitty! We Buy A Cryptokitty! Listen · 9:59 9:59

We wanted to buy a digital creature called a Cryptokitty. Not as easy as it sounds. You can't use regular money. You have to use a digital currency called Ethereum. That requires making a long journey into the heart of the uncertain, speculative world of cryptocurrency, and the blockchain.

The IndiCATurrrr purchased two CryptoKitties and bred them!

