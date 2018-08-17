Episode 860: The World's Longest Yard Sale

Enlarge this image Nick Fountain/NPR Nick Fountain/NPR

Every August, thousands of people converge on The World's Longest Yardsale. It spans from Alabama to Michigan. We decided to drive the whole thing, to see 690 miles of microeconomics at work.

Planet Money #860: The World's Longest Yard Sale #860: The World's Longest Yard Sale Listen · 25:34 25:34

We follow a yard sale fanatic on her quest to find the perfect bed frame, and learn her strategies for getting the best deals. We buy some records from a man who decides he wants to buy them back. And we pick up some 70s amber goblets, a baseball bat, an ugly cat cookie jar... you get the idea.

By the time we get to Michigan, we have so much stuff we have to get rid of some of it. So we set up a little yard sale of our own. That's when we learn the real lessons of the yard sale.

Music: "Skyward," "Blues Swagger," Jackie Wilson's "Say You Will," "Inner Desert Blues," "French Quarter Boogaloo."

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.