Episode 444: New Jersey Wine

via Facebook

This episode originally ran on March 15, 2013.

Sometimes your success depends on how your competitors behave. People judge you not just by your product, but by the product that your rival down the street makes.

Planet Money #444: New Jersey Wine Listen Listen · 20:30 20:30

This is a problem for Lou Caracciolo. He's trying to make high-quality wine, from grapes he grows in New Jersey. But Jersey wine already has a reputation — and fancy isn't it. On today's show: Can New Jersey become the next Napa?

Music: Music: Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer," "Indie Boy."

Find us: Twitter/ Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.