Hurricane Joseph & The Calculator That Time Forgot : Planet Money Creative destruction is a fact of economic life that few products can resist. Graphing calculators are a notable exception.
Hurricane Joseph & The Calculator That Time Forgot

Most products in this world are vulnerable to creative destruction: as new products are developed, they make old ones obsolete.

But there are some exceptions to this rule. There are products that persist, resisting change while economic evolution continues on without them.

Like the graphing calculator.

