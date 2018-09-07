Episode 836: The 13th Hole
In 2010, Martin Greenberg walked up to the 13th hole at a golf course owned by Donald J. Trump. He was competing in a charity golf tournament, and this hole was a special one. It was the location of the million dollar hole-in-one contest, so a million dollars was on the line. A police officer was standing by, just to make sure no funny business happened.
Greenberg pulled back his golf club, hit the ball, and got the hole-in-one. That was the easy part.
What happened next was messy. There were insurance claims. There were denials. There were plenty of lawyers. And there was a payment from one charity to another. Today on the show, we discover the billions of dollars held in private foundations, and how little anyone knows about how that money is being used.
Music: "Groove Safari Archeology" and "Cool Customer."
