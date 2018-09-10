Accessibility links
Call The Midwife Back : Planet Money For more than three decades, it was illegal in Alabama to have your baby delivered by a midwife. But last year the state finally legalized midwifery and now it could lead to serious cost savings.
Call The Midwife Back

Whitney Jones with her daughter Raya. Before giving birth, Whitney struggled to find a midwife due to Alabama's restrictive laws. Julia Simon hide caption

Whitney Jones with her daughter Raya. Before giving birth, Whitney struggled to find a midwife due to Alabama's restrictive laws.

Until recently, it was a misdemeanor in Alabama for a certified professional midwife to deliver a baby. That changed last year, and there are now 12 certified professional midwives working in the state. Pregnant women now have more options when it comes to birth, and because vaginal births cost less than surgical options like a Caesarean section, that change could lead to some serious cost savings.

About a third of babies born in the U.S. are delivered via C-section. But a recent study suggests that number might be too high. More midwives could help get that number down, and cut healthcare costs.

