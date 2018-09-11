The Liars Of Romance

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money The Liars Of Romance The Liars Of Romance Listen · 9:49 9:49

Newsflash! People lie when they're dating online. It's the downside of the anonymity offered by the Internet. In today's show, we cut through the web of falsehoods, to determine what kind of fibs people tell, and how often they tell them.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.