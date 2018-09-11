Accessibility links
The Liars Of Romance : Planet Money People lie when they're looking for a mate online. Today on the Indicator: the lies we tell online, and how often we tell them.
Darius Rafieyan

Newsflash! People lie when they're dating online. It's the downside of the anonymity offered by the Internet. In today's show, we cut through the web of falsehoods, to determine what kind of fibs people tell, and how often they tell them.

