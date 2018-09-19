Accessibility links
The Psychological Effects Of The Financial Crisis, Lingering : Planet Money We hear a lot about the effects of the financial crisis on the economy and markets, but what about the lasting effects it had on our psyches?
The corporate sign of the defunct Lehman Brothers heads for auction in London, September 2010.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Today, an interview with Berkeley Economist Ulrike Malmendier, who has done pioneering work on the psychological effects of living through different economic events — and specifically the effect on our behavior and our willingness to take risk. Based on that work, what were the likely effects of the financial crisis, for us and for the economy?

