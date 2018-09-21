Episode 865: Tweak This

At Planet Money, we usually tackle the big questions. Not today.

This time, we relish small changes, proposed by smart people, that would make the world a bit fairer. (By the way, we've done this before.)

Planet Money #865: Tweak This #865: Tweak This Listen · 18:00 18:00

Our cast of characters, in no particular order: The frustrated newlywed with a plan to take down the wedding industrial complex. The columnist who has declared war on hidden fees. The labor economist who thinks you — yes you — should get an agent. And the professor who rankled baseball purists by proposing a rule.

Music: "Fall In Love Tonight," "Hands Up" and "Feel Alive."

