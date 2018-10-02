Accessibility links
Zeitgeist-y Bubbles : Planet Money How financial bubbles reflect the particular psychology of the times in which they inflate.
Zeitgeist-y Bubbles

Financial bubbles arise because people start taking more and more risks that they don't really understand.

But these bubbles are also fascinating for another reason: they tend to reflect the particular characteristics — the psychological and societal characteristics — of the times in which they inflated.

Today on the show, we speak with Joe Weisenthal of Bloomberg about the bubbles of the past decade, how they differ from earlier bubbles, and what they tell us about the times we're living through.

