Episode 680: Anatomy Of A Scam
Paul Taylor/Getty Images
Note: This episode originally ran in January 2016.
The ads are on telephone poles across America: "Work from home. Make thousands of dollars a week. Call this number!" And all over the internet, now, too. Today on the show, we find out what happens when you decide, yeah, that sounds pretty good. It's the story of a scam that will not die. We have secret documents laying out how it all works. And recordings of actual phone calls.
