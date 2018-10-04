Accessibility links
What Comes Afta NAFTA : Planet Money The US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement keeps in place the basic NAFTA framework, with a few twists.
NPR logo What Comes Afta NAFTA
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

What Comes Afta NAFTA

(L-R) Mexico's Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, and United States Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer.
Enlarge this image
AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
(L-R) Mexico's Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, and United States Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer.
AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images

Team Indicator shares its reactions to the new NAFTA, now known as the USMCA. The deal probably does not represent a huge change to the way these countries trade with each other, but it could have intriguing consequences for America's approach to trade with China.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained