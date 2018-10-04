What Comes Afta NAFTA

What Comes Afta NAFTA

Team Indicator shares its reactions to the new NAFTA, now known as the USMCA. The deal probably does not represent a huge change to the way these countries trade with each other, but it could have intriguing consequences for America's approach to trade with China.

