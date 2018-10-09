China's Social Credit System
The Indicator from Planet Money
China's Social Credit System
China's Social Credit System
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
China's Social Credit System
China's Social Credit System
Who can you trust? How can you tell whether someone who borrows money from you will pay it back? In the U.S., we have a credit score to help make these calls. But in China, no such system exists.
So the government came up with its own equivalent: it will score peoples' trustworthiness using not just court and bank records, but also data from the online shopping companies. Today on the Indicator: China's social credit system and what it might mean for citizens.
Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.