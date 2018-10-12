Accessibility links
The Economics of Apologies : Planet Money Turns out nothing says 'I'm sorry' like cold, hard cash
The Economics of Apologies

Companies know that when they screw up big time they need to issue an immediate and comprehensive apology. But what about the smaller stuff? If a company gets your order wrong or sends you a faulty product, what should they do? That's the topic of a new paper on the economics of apologies. A group of economists partnered with the ride-sharing app Uber to try and figure out the most effective way for a company to apologize to a wronged customer.

