Overrated/Underrated: Nobel Prizes, Conversations, And Our Descendants

Overrated/Underrated: Nobel Prizes, Conversations, And Our Descendants Listen · 9:52

Tyler Cowen is an economist and, along with Alex Tabarrok, proprietor of the blog Marginal Revolution. He joins us periodically on The Indicator to play a game that he created, Overrated/Underrated. Today he talks to Cardiff about the Nobel Prize, Trump trade policy, the yield curve, and ... weirdness in conversations?

Tyler also has a new book coming out called Stubborn Attachments, and we save a couple of questions for him about that as well.

