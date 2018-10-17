Accessibility links
Gross Dank Product : Planet Money Just because marijuana is now legal in Canada doesn't mean the market for it is easily quantifiable.
Enlarge this image
MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE/AFP/Getty Images
MARTIN OUELLET-DIOTTE/AFP/Getty Images

Canada just became the largest country to legalize marijuana so far.

Back in January, on The Indicator, Planet Money's Jacob Goldstein spoke with James Tebrake, the director general of Statistics Canada. Now that marijuana is legal, the domestic market for it needs to be included in the national statistics, like GDP. James is the person responsible for measuring that market.

But it's not easy measuring the size of a market that's existed in the shadows until now. So we play Jacob's conversation with James, who walks us through the process in fascinating detail.

