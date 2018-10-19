Episode 870: Trump vs. Red Tape

Every hero has a nemesis. Tom had Jerry. Batman had the Joker. Politicians are no different. Basically every candidate who has ever run for office targets the same enemy: Regulations. Red tape. Rules churned out by the federal bureaucracy that touch on everything from carbon emissions to goat farms to vending machines.

President Trump is no exception. With giant scissors in hand, he has promised to cut existing regulations by, as he puts it, "a lot." And he's already claiming victory: "The never ending growth of red tape in America has come to a sudden, screeching and beautiful halt."

Today on the show, we check on Trump's progress. Has he defeated every President's nemesis? Also: We didn't have time for every regulation. So, naturally, we wrote a song. Find the full lyrics below.

—

It's The End Of These Regs As We Know 'Em

(With apologies to R.E.M.)

That's cool, the Affordable Clean Energy Rule, Methane And Waste Prevention Rule, and the Arbitration Rule.

Oy, Net Neutrality, then again, its repeal. Waters of the U.S., its rescission, new rule. Clean Power Plan, Scientific Transparency, plus the standards for Corporate Average Fuel Economy.

Bureaucratic 'n' dramatic, red tape reshape, and there's no escape.

It's the end of these regs as we know 'em. It's the end of these regs as we know 'em. It's the end of these regs as we know 'em. They're on borrowed time.

The Borrower Defense Rule, for those of you who went school, the DOE has called it off. (Betsy DeVos!)

Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing Rule! No more Dealer Markups Guidance. Its rescission went and smite it.

Bureaucratic 'n' dramatic, red tape reshape, and there's no escape.

It's the end of these regs as we know 'em. It's the end of these regs as we know 'em. It's the end of these regs as we know 'em. They're on borrowed time.

Parody lyrics by Karen Lurie and Shane McKeon

Performed by Juice Cleanse

