Short Shrift For Short Sellers

Enlarge this image toggle caption Michael Newberg for CNBC, Mark Brake for Getty Images Michael Newberg for CNBC, Mark Brake for Getty Images

The Indicator from Planet Money Short Shrift For Short Sellers Short Shrift For Short Sellers Listen · 9:11 9:11

Unlike most investors, short sellers make money when the value of a company falls. And they don't have a great reputation. They're often regarded as the vultures or hyenas of the financial world, preying on weak companies, and sometimes spreading negative rumors to bring a company down.

But quite often, short sellers perform a necessary task. They have a financial incentive to expose weakness and uncover the truth about a company's status. And when they do so, honestly and transparently, the market benefits.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.