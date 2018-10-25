Accessibility links
Difficulty With The Deficit : Planet Money The deficit normally shrinks when the economy is strengthening, but not now.
Difficulty With The Deficit

Last week, we got the latest federal deficit numbers for the past fiscal year. And largely because of the big corporate and income tax cuts at the end of 2017, something unusual is happening in the relationship between the economy and the deficit. Cardiff talks with Jared Bernstein about this anomaly.

