Accessibility links
Lotteries And Happiness : Planet Money We assume that winning the lottery will make us happier. In some ways it does, in others — not so much.
NPR logo Lotteries And Happiness
Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained

The Indicator

Lotteries And Happiness

Today on The Indicator, the hedonic treadmill. This is the idea that when something really great happens to us, like winning the lottery, we might be really happy at first. But eventually we just get used to our new life — and we go back to our baseline level of happiness. Researchers in Sweden have concluded that that does happen, but it's only part of the story.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.

Planet Money

Planet Money

The Economy Explained