Why Ecuador Uses The Dollar

The Indicator from Planet Money Why Ecuador Uses The Dollar? Why Ecuador Uses The Dollar? Listen · 9:53

Bianca Beryl is a 9-year-old South Florida listener that came to us with a few interesting questions on Ecuador's currency:

Why did Ecuador change from the sucre to the dollar? Does it affect the money supply in the U.S.? How did they get the dollars there? And why aren't other countries using the U.S. dollar?

We spoke with economist Sebastián Edwards to answer Bianca's questions.

