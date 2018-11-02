Episode 873: The Seattle Experiment
It's no secret how elections work: A winning campaign costs a lot of money, so candidates court people who have the money to spend. Say, business interests. Then, when a politician takes office, their powerful donors have more influence than the average citizen. It's not a great system.
So Seattleites decided to tear it all up and try something radical: Fighting big money by flooding elections with even more money. The experiment... did not necessarily go as planned.
This episode is a collaboration with Vox's The Impact podcast.
Music: "Edge Of Fear" and "La Traicion."
