How Companies Cope (With A Tight Labor Market)

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money How Companies Cope (With A Tight Labor Market) How Companies Cope (With A Tight Labor Market) Listen · 9:40 9:40

Friday's jobs report tells the story of a healthy labor market — fast jobs growth, fast wage growth, low unemployment.

But we've been fascinated by stories of what else, besides raising wages and salaries, companies have been doing to bid for workers in an increasingly tightening

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: Twitter/ Facebook.



Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, PocketCasts and NPR One.