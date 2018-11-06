Accessibility links
Stacey And Cardiff Answer To The People : Planet Money We answer questions from our listeners and issue a couple of mea culpas.
Stacey And Cardiff Answer To The People

We love our listeners, and we especially love getting your questions. So today on the show, we answer a few of them — about luxury real estate markets, money and wealth, and our favorite ways to learn about economics and markets.

And as promised on the show, we reference these three articles:

-- Visual Capitalist

-- The Credit Suisse Wealth report

-- Money laundering through Miami real estate

