Episode 874: Hot Dog Hail Mary
Overpriced stadium food is standard at big-time sporting events. If you get hungry, expect to fork over $7 for a hot dog. It's annoying. It's also simple economics: Inside a stadium, there's no competition bringing prices down, so prices stay high. Sports fans are trapped in a captive market.
That's usually the end of the story. But the Atlanta Falcons are trying something different. They've lowered prices. It could change the way stadium economics works.
Today on the show: We send two reporters down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to eat their way through a radical experiment.
