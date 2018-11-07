Episode 874: Hot Dog Hail Mary

Overpriced stadium food is standard at big-time sporting events. If you get hungry, expect to fork over $7 for a hot dog. It's annoying. It's also simple economics: Inside a stadium, there's no competition bringing prices down, so prices stay high. Sports fans are trapped in a captive market.

Planet Money #874: Hot Dog Hail Mary #874: Hot Dog Hail Mary Listen · 19:31 19:31

That's usually the end of the story. But the Atlanta Falcons are trying something different. They've lowered prices. It could change the way stadium economics works.

Today on the show: We send two reporters down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to eat their way through a radical experiment.

